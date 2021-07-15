StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of StoneCo worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $288,922,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STNE stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.34.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.
StoneCo Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
