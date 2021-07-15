StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of StoneCo worth $20,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $288,922,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.34.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

