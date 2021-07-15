Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF remained flat at $$3.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRMLF shares. CIBC lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

