Stuart Naylor Sells 2,610 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,650.84.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 59,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

