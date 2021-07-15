Sumokoin Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $23,974.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00616784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.