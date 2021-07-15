SUN Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00148547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.09 or 1.00426732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.17 or 0.01001330 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.