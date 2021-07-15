SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.53 million, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.15. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

