Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

