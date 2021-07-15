Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.87.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

