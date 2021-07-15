Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 167,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,824,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

