Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Shares Acquired by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

