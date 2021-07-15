Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

STRO opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $793.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.