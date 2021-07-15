SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,597,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $580.23 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.99.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.