Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.19

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

