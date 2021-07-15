Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

