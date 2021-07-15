Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $8.12 million and $3.05 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00050681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00855388 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,640,231 coins and its circulating supply is 13,626,465 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

