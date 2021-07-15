Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.