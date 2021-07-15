Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYBX. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

