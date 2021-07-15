SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $116.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.