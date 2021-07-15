T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,834 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of T-Mobile US worth $135,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $844,781,000 after buying an additional 1,193,202 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

TMUS opened at $148.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.