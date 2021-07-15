Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

