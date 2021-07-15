Tara D. Mackey Sells 1,050 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AZZ stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

