Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 3.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.23. 18,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

