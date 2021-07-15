TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,784 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,839,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 655,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,228,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,713,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 466,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.