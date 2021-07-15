TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,245 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 473.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,180,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

