TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $50.44 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

