TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $469,000 Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

