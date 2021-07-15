Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

TNK opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $433.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

