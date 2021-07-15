TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. Research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 162,010 shares of company stock worth $2,069,493. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.