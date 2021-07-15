Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,343. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

