Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 7.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.12. 123,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,644,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

