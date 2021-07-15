Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 4.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 77,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,050,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.02.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 172,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.