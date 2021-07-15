Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.75 and last traded at $162.75. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

