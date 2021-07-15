Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,524,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419,495 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.51% of Terminix Global worth $787,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $13,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,666,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $7,282,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.