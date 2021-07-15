The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,506,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.1% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $94,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,985,000 after buying an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

