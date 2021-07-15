The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,236.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $7.93 on Thursday, hitting $927.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,425. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $618.65 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

