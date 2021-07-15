The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of CG opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

