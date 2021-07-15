The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 153.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of The Cato worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Cato by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Cato by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Cato by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cato by 69.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Cato by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

