The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder Sells 22,752 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Jane Lauder sold 22,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.50, for a total transaction of $6,791,472.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $326.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $326.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

