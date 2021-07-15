The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €740.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €740.00 ($870.59) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €686.45 ($807.59).

Shares of EPA:MC traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €671.60 ($790.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The business has a 50 day moving average of €652.95. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

