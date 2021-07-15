The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $1,090.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $953.00 to $1,090.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $955.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $872.99. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $590.58 and a 52 week high of $965.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

