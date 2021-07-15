The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

