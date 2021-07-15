The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.78. The company had a trading volume of 91,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

