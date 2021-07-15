The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $166.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.77.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $154.53 on Monday. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.