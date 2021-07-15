The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

