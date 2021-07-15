Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.55. Thermon Group shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 88,968 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

