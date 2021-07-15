Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

NYSE:TRI opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $102.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,260 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,380,000 after purchasing an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,560,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.