Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 430,164 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 230.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,164 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $4,198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $3,971,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,562,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,185,741.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

