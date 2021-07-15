Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,199 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ventas were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after buying an additional 672,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,891,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.