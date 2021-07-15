Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baidu were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $181.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

