Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.14 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,685,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,469 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

